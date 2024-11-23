Bayer Files For Metrifonate Approval In EU, Then USA

Bayer AG has filed with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency forpan-European approval to market metrifonate, its acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company says that metrifonate will also be filed with the US Food and Drug Administration within the next week or so.
The drug, if approved, will join Pfizer/ Eisai's Aricept (donepezil) and Novartis' Exelon (rivastigmin) in a highly-competitive market. Metrifonate differs, according to the company, in that it is an inactive prodrug which is transformed to an active metabolite over a number of hours, giving a long duration of action.
This gradual effect plays a role in its tolerability, Bayer points out, permitting once-daily dosing without the need for titration, unlike Aricept and Exelon. Furthermore, as it has low protein binding and is not metabolized via the liver cytochrome system, it has a very low potential for drug/drug interaction, a feature important to the elderly who may be taking other medications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze