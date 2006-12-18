Bayer/Nuvelo's alfimeprase misses Ph III endpoints, enrollment stopped

US drugmaker Nuvelo and German drug major Bayer says that their co-developed drug candidate alfimeprase missed its primary endpoint in a Phase III trial in acute peripheral arterial occlusion (PAO). The agent failed to achieve sufficient avoidance of open vascular surgery within 30 days of treatment. The companies also reported that a Phase III trial in catheter occlusion (CO), known as SONOMA-2 (Speedy Opening of Non-functional and Occluded catheters with Mini-dose Alfimeprase-2), did not meet the endpoint of restoration of function at 15 minutes. In addition, these studies did not meet key secondary endpoints and the companies have temporarily suspended enrollment in these ongoing Phase III evaluations until further analyses and discussions with outside experts and regulators are complete.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze