Bayer Optimism On Expansion In Mexico, And Sth America

At Bayer's 75th anniversary press conference, optimism was expressed at the way this German chemical/drugmaker's activities were developing in Mexico. Bayer board member Walter Wenninger said that he was pleased at the general economic trend there, adding: "we can expect the Mexican economy to receive a further boost." Bayer will increase its investment in Mexico by around 190 million Deutschemarks ($125.6 million) by 2000.

Bayer's product range covers everything from over-the-counter Aspirin (acetylsalicylic acid) brand to high-quality prescription drugs and modern crop protection products, as well as innovative engineering material and imaging products from its Agfa unit and flavors and fragrances from Haarmann & Reimer.

Dr Wenninger said that Mexico's recent crises and turbulence has not deterred the company from its long-term investment strategy. For example, he noted, Bayer has invested about 48 million marks in a new production plant at Lerma for Aspirin and other OTC drug products. This plant, he said, is due for completion in December of this year. Along with Aspirin, the plant will make Alka Seltzer brands, and has a capacity of 1,800 million tablets.