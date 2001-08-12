Bayer reassesses pharma strategy following cerivastatin withdrawal

In light of the market withdrawal of its cholesterol-lowering drugBaycol/Lipobay (cerivastatin; Marketletter August 13 and page 17 this issue), as well as the economic situation overall, Bayer has expanded its current cost-cutting programs and launched additional measures to improve margins. The news has so far resulted in a near-20% collapse of the company's share price.
Speaking at a press conference in Leverkusen, Germany, on August 13, Bayer chief executive Manfred Schneider said that, "unfortunately this product withdrawal has hit us in the midst of what was already a difficult business situation." However, he stressed, "Bayer is not a company in need of rescue. A major reason for this is that we are so broadly diversified and our strategy is not solely reliant on pharmaceuticals."
May accept minority role in pharma deal?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze