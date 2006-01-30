Bayer releases Kognate reconstitution system

Germany's Bayer Healthcare says that Kognate (recombinant antihemophilic factor, formulated with sucrose), is now available with the BIO-SET needleless reconstitution system, in the USA. Approved by the Food and Drug Administration, BIO-SET is designed to allow the reconstitution of recombinant Factor VIII while reducing the risk of needle-stick injuries.

The company says that it will be hosting a series of demonstration and training sessions across the USA to educate patients about the new system.