Bayer's Dr Schneider Emphasizes R&D Commitment

Aplanned record investment in R&D of 3.7 billion Deutschemarks ($2.2billion) by Bayer in 1997 is a sign of the German firm's commitment to R&D, according to its chairman Manfred Schneider. He said that 2.5 billion marks of the total will be directed towards life sciences - its health care and agriculture segments.
"We are committed to innovation because our goal is to become the leading integrated chemical and pharmaceutical company in the world," he said at Bayer's Perspective on Innovation 97 conference in Germany.
He talked of the company's "well-stocked" product pipeline, especially in pharmaceuticals, referring to the firm's septic shock treatment BAYX1351, for which Bayer is seeking approval (Marketletter March 3). He said this is the second genetically-engineered product the company has developed, the first being recombinant Factor VIII.
