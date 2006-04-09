Bayer's Levitra improves erections 81%

German drugmaker Bayer AG says that, in the first study of its kind in men with erectile dysfunction who had not been previously treated with a phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor, 81% of men who took its drug Levitra (vardenafil) reported improved erections versus 30% for those on placebo (p<0.0001).
According to the data from the 12-week, 260-patient multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, which were presented at the annual meeting of the European Association of Urology conference, held in Paris, France, 78% of men were able to maintain their erections to complete intercourse vs 41% with placebo (p<0.0001).
Couples in the study also reported that Levitra significantly improved male confidence (64% vs 41% for men; and 60% vs 37% for partners), pleasure (67% vs 44% for men; and 64% vs 38% for partners) and satisfaction with erection (60% vs 28% for men; 58% vs 27% for partners), orgasm (60% vs 32% for men; 56% vs 32% for partners).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze