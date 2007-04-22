Bayer/S-P's Zetia approved in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare has approved German drug major Bayer's Zetia (ezetimibe). The novel cholesterol-lowering agent that inhibits the absorption of cholesterol in the intestines will be co-marketed by Bayer's local unit and Schering-Plough KK Japan. The drug is approved for use either as monotherapy or co-administered with a statin, for further reduction of low-density lipoprotein. In a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled 12-week trial in 628 patients with high cholesterol, the co-administration of atorvastatin plus Zetia lowered LDL an average of 53% to 61% from baseline versus LDL reductions of 37% to 54% with atorvastatin alone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze