Friday 22 November 2024

Bayer's Trasylol linked to CABG mortality risk

12 February 2007

A study published in the February 7 on-line edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association, suggests that Bayer's Trasylol (aprotinin) is associated with an increased risk of long-term mortality following coronary artery bypass graft surgery. In the trial, patients on the drug had a 20.8% five-year mortality compared with 12.7% on the control, while neither aminocaproic acid nor tranexamic acid was associated with increased mortality.

Lead study author Denise Mangano said that "the use of aprotinin among patients undergoing CABG surgery does not appear prudent because safer and less expensive alternatives, such as aminocaproic acid and tranexamic acid, are available." In a written response, German drug major Bayer said that the methodological and analytical approaches used in the JAMA study were not reliable and do not support the authors' reported conclusions, noting that one of the limitations of the study is that doctors chose whether to administer aprotinin or another treatment based on the patient's condition, so that generally, sicker patients, already at greater risk for mortality, were treated with its drug.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze