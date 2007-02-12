Bayer Schering's Mirena cleared in Japan

The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has granted marketing approval for Bayer Schering Pharma's levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine contraceptive system Mirena. The product is expected to be launched nationwide in April 2007 under the trade name Mirena 52mg. According to the German drug major, the approval is based on broad experience from international studies as well as a Japanese study program, including a large clinical trial with more than 400 Japanese women. Up to now, Mirena has been used by more than 10 million women worldwide and is registered in more than 100 countries.