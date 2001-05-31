Bayer sells biochem unit to Novozymes

Novozymes, the Danish firm which was recently spun out of Novo Nordisk(Marketletter November 27, 2000) has acquired Sybron Biochemicals of the USA, a unit of Germany-based Bayer. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Based in Virginia, Sybron Biochemicals focuses on the research, production and sales of naturally-occuring micro-organisms and achieved turnover of around 140 million Danish kroner ($16.1 million) last year. The acquisition, effective July 1, should increase Novozymes' 2001 sales by some 75 million kroner, the company said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze