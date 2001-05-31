Bayer sells biochem unit to Novozymes

Novozymes, the Danish firm which was recently spun out of Novo Nordisk(Marketletter November 27, 2000) has acquired Sybron Biochemicals of the USA, a unit of Germany-based Bayer. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Virginia, Sybron Biochemicals focuses on the research, production and sales of naturally-occuring micro-organisms and achieved turnover of around 140 million Danish kroner ($16.1 million) last year. The acquisition, effective July 1, should increase Novozymes' 2001 sales by some 75 million kroner, the company said.