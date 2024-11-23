Bayer Still Committed To German Site

Bayer of Germany has reaffirmed its commitment to the retention andsuppport of its pharmaceuticals site at Leverkusen on the occasion of the opening of a new pharmaceutical packaging plant there.

The group is investing some 500-600 million Deutschemarks ($288.6-$346.3 million) annually in the modernization and expansion of Leverkusen, quite apart from the 90 million marks invested in the new packaging unit. The group expects productivity at the site to improve to a level that at least partially offsets the competitive drawbacks of a German location, said Horst Meyer, head of pharmaceuticals.