Bayer Still Committed To German Site

Bayer of Germany has reaffirmed its commitment to the retention andsuppport of its pharmaceuticals site at Leverkusen on the occasion of the opening of a new pharmaceutical packaging plant there.
The group is investing some 500-600 million Deutschemarks ($288.6-$346.3 million) annually in the modernization and expansion of Leverkusen, quite apart from the 90 million marks invested in the new packaging unit. The group expects productivity at the site to improve to a level that at least partially offsets the competitive drawbacks of a German location, said Horst Meyer, head of pharmaceuticals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze