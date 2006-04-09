Bayer to debut novel micrometer-thin capsule formulations

Bayer Technology Services, a division of Germany's Bayer AG, will be introducing its novel micrometer-thin capsule formulations for inhalable medications at the ACHEMA trade fair, May 15-19, in Frankfurt (hall 9.1, stand B33). A coating just a few thousandths of a millimeter thick can neutralize the taste of medications formulated as particles capable of penetrating the lungs, enabling bitter-tasting substances to be inhaled. The technology is based on a precipitation process with which hydrophobic materials can be applied to the surface of active ingredients. These materials prevent active substance from being wetted rapidly and thus from being released in the mouth and throat. The active substance is not released until it reaches the lungs or stomach. Special capsule formulations can be tested rapidly for a wide variety of active substances in screening studies.
Inhalable formulations are an interesting new delivery form for many active substances which are already available in conventional formulations, and make new uses in the lungs a viable proposition, says Bayer. This technology can also be used to improve formulations for oral administration. Particle size plays a decisive role in ensuring good bioavailability. In addition, particles smaller than 50 mu are not perceived as powder by the taste sensors, so the individual does not see them as unpleasant in chewable tablets, the firm notes.
