Friday 22 November 2024

Bayer to debut novel micrometer-thin capsule formulations

9 April 2006

Bayer Technology Services, a division of Germany's Bayer AG, will be introducing its novel micrometer-thin capsule formulations for inhalable medications at the ACHEMA trade fair, May 15-19, in Frankfurt (hall 9.1, stand B33). A coating just a few thousandths of a millimeter thick can neutralize the taste of medications formulated as particles capable of penetrating the lungs, enabling bitter-tasting substances to be inhaled. The technology is based on a precipitation process with which hydrophobic materials can be applied to the surface of active ingredients. These materials prevent active substance from being wetted rapidly and thus from being released in the mouth and throat. The active substance is not released until it reaches the lungs or stomach. Special capsule formulations can be tested rapidly for a wide variety of active substances in screening studies.

Inhalable formulations are an interesting new delivery form for many active substances which are already available in conventional formulations, and make new uses in the lungs a viable proposition, says Bayer. This technology can also be used to improve formulations for oral administration. Particle size plays a decisive role in ensuring good bioavailability. In addition, particles smaller than 50 mu are not perceived as powder by the taste sensors, so the individual does not see them as unpleasant in chewable tablets, the firm notes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze