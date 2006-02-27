Bayer to take part in NanoCare project

German pharmaceutical group Bayer says it is participating in NanoCare, a government-funded research project that aims to further enhance scientific analysis of nanomaterials.
Backed by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research, the initiative is focusing on the properties of nanoparticles, atom- or molecule-sized particles, to ensure that they pose no risk to humans and the environment when used in chemical materials.
As a pioneer in the use and application of miniscule particles in structures on a scale of up to 100 nanometers, Bayer is keen to tap the innovative potential of nanotechnology and, with this in mind, the group is pressing ahead with research into the safe handling of nanomaterials.
