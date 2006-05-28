Friday 22 November 2024

Bayer welcomes strong data on Avelox in ABS

28 May 2006

German drugmaker Bayer AG says that a new study published in the on-line journal BMC Ear, Nose and Throat disorders found that its antibiotic Avelox (moxifloxacin) eradicated all pathogens in patients suffering from acute bacterial sinusitis within only three days.

According to the Leverkusen-headquartered firm, the purpose of the study was to specifically investigate in the real-world setting of a doctor's office and assess how quickly bacteria are eradicated from the sinuses through antibiotic treatment with the agent. Knowing how long it takes to remove the cause of infection makes it easier to evaluate the potential of antibiotic treatments to relieve the symptoms of sinusitis, the firm noted.

In the prospective, open-label study, a total of 192 patients diagnosed with ABS were enrolled. 42 of these could be evaluated based on 48 forms of bacteria identified during screening. They received 400mg of Avelox once daily for 10 days and the screening process included using nasal endoscopy to obtain secretion samples to determine bacterial infection.

