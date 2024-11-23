BEIERSDORF GOOD GROWTH FORECAST

North German pharmaceutical and medical cosmetics group Beiersdorf AG, which markets the successful Nivea skin-care range, is forecasting an 8% rise in sales for 1994 to exceed the 5 billion Deutschemarks ($3.04 billion) level for the first time. Profits are set to rise faster than sales, according to chairman Hans-Otto Woebcke.
Beiersdorf's worldwide sales increased by 11% in the first five months of this year, and group profits outpaced sales growth. German sales improved 6.5%, while foreign turnover went up 15% in the five-month period. Favorable exchange rate factors added one percentage point to foreign sales, the company said.
All three group divisions contributed to the improvement, but medical cosmetics posted the strongest growth, with sales up 16%. The medical division's results were affected by the German health reform, though sales rose 6% overall.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze