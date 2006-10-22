Benefits of Cetero/BA Research merger

Following the October merger with BA Research International, Cetero Research (formerly Contract Research Solutions) is now the world's largest provider of early clinical and bio-analytical research services for the pharmaceutical industry, the company claims.

Since February, Cetero has built a team including PRACS Institute of Fargo, Gateway Medical Research of St Louis and BA Research International of Houston.

With more than 1,000 employees and locations in Fargo, East Grand Forks, St Louis, Houston and Toronto, Canada, Cetero says it is now an international company positioned to provide the world's pharmaceutical industry with a single source for complete pharmaceutical research testing.