Betaferon NAbs not key to poor clinical response

Bayer Schering Pharma AG, a division of Germany's Bayer group, says that the results of a retrospective study demonstrate that the presence of neutralizing antibodies to its multiple sclerosis drug Betaferon (interferon beta-1b, sold as Betaseron outside the USA and Canada), is not predictive of a poor response to treatment.
The firm said that the trial in question, data from which was published in the March issue of the Journal of International Medical Research, suggested that the NAbs that do develop in response to the drug tend to disappear over time and are not related to therapeutic efficacy.
The trial assessed the NAb status of 6,698 Betaferon users at sites in Australia, North America and Europe using the myxovirus protein A assay. In the Australian cohort, the prevalence of high neutralizing antibodies to the drug, regardless of clinical response status, was around 37%, similar to observations made during clinical trials. The prevalence in Europe and North America was 28% and 21%, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze