Betaferon OKed in Australia for earliest stages of MS

Schering AG, now owned by fellow Germany-based Bayer Group, says that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration has expanded the indication of its Betaferon (interferon beta-1b) to include patients with a first clinical event suggestive of multiple sclerosis. This approval provides an important treatment option for patients in Australia to reduce the risk of developing clinically-definite MS (CDMS), and thus creates the potential to delay the progression of the disease, the company notes.
Earlier this year, Betaferon was granted marketing authorization in Europe, the USA and Canada for the treatment of patients with a first clinical event suggestive of multiple sclerosis.
"We are pleased that Betaferon is now available also for treatment of early MS in Australia where it is already the most prescribed MS treatment," said Darlene Jody, head of specialized therapeutics at Schering.
