Betaseron Sales Boost Schering's 9 Months

Better-than-expected sales of Schering AG's multiple sclerosis treatment Betaseron (interferon beta) boosted the German company's financial results for the first nine months of the year. Net profits were ahead 8.2% to 210 million Deutschemarks ($135.9 million), and sales advanced 14% to over 3.5 billion marks ($2.3 billion).

Betaseron turnover was 230 million marks in the nine-month period, exceeding the company's anticipated sales of around 200 million marks. The product is currently only available in the USA, but the company is hoping for approvals next year in Canada and some European countries. For the full year, sales of Betaseron are expected to reach 350 million marks. They were previously expected to be around 300 million marks.

Schering chairman Giuseppe Vita said that all the nine-month growth (17%) had been achieved abroad, while business inside Germany grew only 1% in the wake of pricing pressures. Sales in the USA, in contrast, soared 76%, driven by Betaseron.