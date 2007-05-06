Beximco signs Gulf distribution deal

Dhaka, Bangladesh-based Beximco Pharmaceuticals has signed a distribution deal with Gulf Generics, a drug distributor in the Gulf region, which is owned by the members of the Kuwait Royal Family.

Under the terms of the agreement, Gulf Generics will be responsible for the distribution and marketing of Beximco products to Kuwait and other Gulf Central Committee states, an area whose pharmaceutical market is currently valued at over $2.0 billion.

Nazmul Hassan, Beximco's chief executive, noted that "as part of our global expansion plan, we have always considered the Middle East as a high-potential market and this agreement with Gulf Generics will help us mark our presence in the Gulf region and is further evidence of our commitment to our global growth."