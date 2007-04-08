Bifeprunox shows good weight and lipid profile

The US subsidiary of Belgium's Solvay, US drugmaker Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and Danish drugmaker H Lundbeck AS say that the co-developed antipsychotic bifeprunox was associated with a favorable weight and lipid profile in schizophrenic patients, compared with placebo. The firms explained that the data is derived from further evaluation of previously-completed clinical studies, which indicated that the drug maintained stability in patients suffering from the disease versus placebo, for a period of six months.

The companies added that the drug improved disease symptoms in patients with acute exacerbations, versus placebo, but that the average improvement it brought about was smaller than the difference between active reference agents and placebo, with which it was also compared.

Bifeprunox also had favorable effects on total cholesterol and triglycerides, as well as very-low-density and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, compared with placebo. The most commonly reported side effects were gastrointestinal in nature, including nausea, vomiting, constipation and abdominal discomfort.