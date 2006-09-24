Bioenvision expands in Japan, Southeast Asia

New York, USA-based Bioenvision Inc says it is expanding into Japan and Southeast Asia for the clinical and commercial development of Evoltra (clofarabine) in this newly-licensed territory. The firm licensed these previously-ungranted rights to manufacture, sell, market and distribute Evoltra in this region from Southern Research Institute of Birmingham, Alabama, the inventor of clofarabine.
Bioenvision had the exclusive, irrevocable option to develop, market and distribute clofarabine in Japan and Southeast Asia and converted it into an exclusive license. In Southeast Asia, Bioenvision successfully licensed these rights in Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and South Korea.
