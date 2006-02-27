Biofusion debuts Genophrenix, its spin-out for neuropsychiatry

UK-headquartered Biofusion has announced the creation of Genophrenix, a new spin-out company from its pipeline agreement with the University of Sheffield. The unit has been formed to capitalize on the discovery of specific proteins that are involved with a key biochemical pathway implicated in a range of neuropsychiatric diseases, including schizophrenia. The initial discovery of these new proteins was the result of work carried out by Jamal Nasir, of the University of Sheffield Medical School. Biofusion owns 60% of the company.

Schizophrenia is a severe, debilitating and chronic brain disorder often affecting young adults below the age of 40. The disease has a major impact on sufferers as it affects the cognitive function of the individuals concerned. As a result, it has been reported that 75% of sufferers cannot maintain a steady job and high suicide rates are a feature of this devastating disease. In the USA, 1% of the population is thought to be affected with only 20% of these patients able to lead a normal life as a result of therapy. The global market for drugs to treat schizophrenia is estimated to be worth $14.0 billion.

The genetic basis of schizophrenia is still poorly understood and, consequently, the understanding of the mode of action of currently prescribed drugs for schizophrenia is far from complete. As a result, many of the drugs currently used to treat the condition cause unwanted and potentially severe side effects and lack acceptable efficacy. These limitations often lead to patients discontinuing therapy, which is a very unsatisfactory outcome. It is clear that a more precise understanding of the causes of schizophrenia is required if new improved and therapeutics, that are clearly needed to treat this disease, are to be developed.