Biogen Idec sees 8% 4th-qtr 2005 sales rise

The world's third-largest biotechnology firm, Biogen Idec, says that fourth-quarter 2005 revenues reached $633.0 million, up 8% year-on-year, marginally beating Wall Street expectations.
The firm's solid performance was largely driven by the performance of its two key drugs: Avonex (interferon beta-1a), its 10-year old treatment for patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, rose 12% to $413.0 million, while Rituxan (rituximab), a drug for certain B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, co-developed with fellow US major Genentech, jumped 6% to earn $182.0 million.
However, sales of its cancer drug Zevalin (ibritumomab tiuxetan) plummeted 51.7% to $4.1 million. During the period, clinical data were released that showed that patients may benefit from earlier and consolidated use of the radioimmunotherapy in refractory and hard-to-treat cancers, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, and follicular non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze