Bioglan shares collapse as deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb is called off

Bioglan of the UK has been forced to drop its plans to acquire for $765million the skin care products business of Bristol-Myers Squibb (Marketletter July 30), as the firm is struggling to finance operations. The news was revealed as Bioglan announced a first-half 2001 pretax loss of L35.7 million ($51.7 million) after exceptional charges of L17.7 million, compared with a loss of some L746,000 in the same period a year ago. Sales were up to L33.7 million from L33 million.
The news sparked a collapse in the company's share price during trading on October 19, leaving it hovering around the 17 pence mark, down from nearly L4.30 when the proposed deal with B-MS was first announced. Bioglan also revealed that it is to cut 15% of its workforce, and will sell off its generic drugs and UK contract manufacturing businesses in order to cut rising debt levels.
Able to pay debts?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze