BioLineRx and Yissum agree BL-3020 license deal

Israeli drugmaker BioLineRx says that it has signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Yissum, the technology transfer company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Isreal, in relation to the development of the latter's anti-obesity agent BL-3020.

BL-3020 is an orally-delivered peptide, which interacts with areas of the brain known to be involved in appetite control. Unlike other peptide-based therapeutics, it has undergone a series of structural modifications that allow it to cross the blood brain barrier. Preclinical trials conducted at the University showed that the drug brings about a reduction of food intake in animal models.

BioLineRx added that it expected the product to enter clinical assessment during 2008. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.