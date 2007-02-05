BioMS gets FDA OK for MS drug trial

Canadian biotechnology firm BioMS, a specialist developer of products for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the initiation of a pivotal Phase III trial of MBP8298, its developmental agent for the treatment of secondary progressive MS.

The study, known as MAESTRO-03, will be conducted in the USA as a placebo-controlled evaluation of the drug's efficacy and safety in the treatment of the disease. The firm added that the primary clinical endpoint for the program is the demonstration of a statistically-significant increase in the time to disease progression.