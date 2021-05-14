AbbVie confident of fighting off Alvotech challenge on Humira

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has answered back in its latest row over Humira (adalimumab), the inflammatory diseases drug that it continues to sell without competition in the USA.

As reported by The Pharma Letter this week, privately-held Icelandic biopharmaceutical company Alvotech is suing in a bid to end the monopoly that the Chicago-based drugmaker has long-maintained on Humira.

The biologic product is the highest grossing prescription medicine in the USA with more than $16 billion in sales in 2020. Its global revenue last year was nearly $20 billion, though it has lost patent exclusivity in many countries outside the USA.