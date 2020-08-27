Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—Lupin and Mylan launch biosimilar of Enbrel in Germany

Biosimilars
27 August 2020

Indian drugmaker Lupin and Netherlands-based Mylan have announced the launch of Nepexto, a biosimilar of Amgen’s Enbrel (etanercept), in the German market.

In common with the reference product, Nepexto is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis from the age of two years, active and progressive psoriatic arthritis, severe axial spondyloarthritis, moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and chronic severe plaque psoriasis in children and adolescents from the age of six years.

Thierry Volle, president, EMEA, Lupin said: “We are excited to bring Nepexto in Germany. Nepexto is our first biosimilar to receive regulatory approval in Europe. This launch is a remarkable milestone for our biosimilar group and we are glad that we are able to bring an affordable biosimilar to the European market through our partner Mylan.”

With this latest launch, Mylan has commercialized four biosimilar products in Germany, two in immunology and two in oncology.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze