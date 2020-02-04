FDA and FTC talk tough on ensuring competition for biologics

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have released a joint statement on how they work together to promote competitive markets for biological products.
Biosimilars offer huge potential savings to healthcare systems, but their adoption in the USA has lagged way behind other developed markets, especially Europe.
Factors that have led to this include the longer and extended patents held for the originator drugs in the USA, and a lack of physician and patient confidence in biosimilars, sometimes caused by unfounded claims being spread that question the efficacy of these more affordable copies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze