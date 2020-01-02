Biosimilars a '21st century revolution that we're helping to lead', says Biogen exec

In partnership with Samsung Bioepis – a joint venture in which it recently upped its stake in to 49.9% - the US biotech company Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has been an undisputed leader in driving the adoption of biosimilars in Europe.

Late in 2019, the company reported that as many as 180,000 patients were taking the biosimilars that it has brought to Europe alongside Samsung Bioepis.

There are around 100,000 people taking Benepali, a copy of Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Enbrel (etanercept), more than 20,000 being treated with Flixabi, a drug referencing Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Remicade, and more than 60,000 on Imraldi, the originator of which is AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) mega-blockbuster Humira (adalimumab).