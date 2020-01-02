Saturday 23 November 2024

Biosimilars a '21st century revolution that we're helping to lead', says Biogen exec

Biosimilars
Guy Martin
2 January 2020
mourad_rezk_blake_leitch_biogen

In partnership with Samsung Bioepis – a joint venture in which it recently upped its stake in to 49.9% - the US biotech company Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) has been an undisputed leader in driving the adoption of biosimilars in Europe.

Late in 2019, the company reported that as many as 180,000 patients were taking the biosimilars that it has brought to Europe alongside Samsung Bioepis.

There are around 100,000 people taking Benepali, a copy of Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Enbrel (etanercept), more than 20,000 being treated with Flixabi, a drug referencing Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Remicade, and more than 60,000 on Imraldi, the originator of which is AbbVie’s (NYSE: ABBV) mega-blockbuster Humira (adalimumab).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Global biosimilars market to reach $21.1 billion by 2027
20 February 2020
Biotechnology
Sangamo set to earn more than $2.5 billion from licensing deal
28 February 2020
Biosimilars
Biogen expanding biosimilars portfolio with Samsung Bioepis deal
6 November 2019
Biosimilars
FDA and FTC talk tough on ensuring competition for biologics
4 February 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biosimilars

Xbrane and Intas to jointly develop Opdivo biosimilar
20 November 2024
Opuviz is latest EC-approved ophthalmology biosimilar
18 November 2024
Celltrion acquires Swiss firm iQone Healthcare
15 November 2024
EC approval for Sandoz’s Afqlir
15 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze