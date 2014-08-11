India’s Lupin launches insulin glargine analogue Basugine

Indian generic drugmaker Lupin (LOPN: BO) has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with LG Life Sciences (South Korea) to launch insulin glargine, a novel insulin analogue under the brand name Basugine.

According to the agreement, Lupin would be responsible for marketing and sales of Basugine in India. Insulin glargine is the active ingredient of French pharma major Sanofi’s (Euronext: SAN) blockbuster diabetes treatment Lantus, which generated second-quarter 2014 revenues of 1.56 billion euros ($2.09 billion) but loses its patent protection early next year.

Fast-growing insulin analogue market in India