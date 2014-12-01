Nippon Kayaku launches biosimilar Remicade in Japan

Japanese drugmaker Nippon Kayaku(TYO: 4272) has launched the sale of Infliximab BS for IV Infusion 100mg, a biosimilar version of US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade.

Already marketed in 29 countries including South Korea and parts of Europe, Infliximab BS is the first monoclonal antibody biosimilar to be approved in Japan. Nippon Kayaku began development of Infliximab BS in November 2010 following the conclusion of an agreement with the South Korea’s Celltrion for joint development and marketing in Japan. The drug received approval in July 2014.

Infliximab BS for IV Infusion 100mg “NK” is the second biosimilar for Nippon Kayaku following the Filgrastim BS Inj. Syringe “NK” first marketed last year. In the field of autoimmune diseases, since 2001 Nippon Kayaku has marketed Saligren Capsule 30mg, a drug for the treatment of dry-mouth symptoms among patients suffering from Sjögren's syndrome.