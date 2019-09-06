PAG acquires control of biosimilars firm Hisun BioRay

Asia-focused Hong Kong-based private equity firm PAG has executed a final agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical’s (SHA: 600267) subsidiary Hisun BioRay Bio-pharmaceutical Co.
PAG will acquire 58% of Hisun BioRay for around 3.8 billion renminbi (~$540 million). Zhejiang Hisun will continue to retain 42% ownership. This acquisition will be the largest private equity investment in China’s biotechnology industry to date, the companies claim.
Established in January 2019, Hisun BioRay has been a core business division and the platform for the R&D, manufacturing and sales of biologic antibody-based drugs of Hisun Pharmaceutical. State-owned Hisun Pharmaceutical entered into the biological pharmaceuticals segment in 2003. Over 40 potential investors were vying for a controlling share of the young company, according to Hisun chairman Guoping Jiang.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze