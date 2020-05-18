Saturday 23 November 2024

Prospects bright for Samsung Bioepis' biosimilar to Lucentis

Biosimilars
18 May 2020
Ophthalmology could become the next space for Samsung Bioepis’ biosimilar drive to thrive in, after the presentation of new data on a copy of Lucentis (ranibizumab).

The South Korean company has announced that the primary endpoints have been met in the Phase III trial comparing the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of SB11, its biosimilar candidate, to the reference product in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

'Potentially helping millions'

