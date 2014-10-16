Sunday 24 November 2024

Rheumatologists welcome novel biologics for systemic lupus erythematosus, survey finds

16 October 2014
Rheumatologists would welcome novel biologics for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), according to new research.

Decision Resources Group found that, although use of biologics in SLE has increased in the past three years, largely due to uptake of UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline’s (LSE: GSK) Benlysta (belimumab), overall physician-reported patient share of biologics remains modest. Less than half of SLE patients considered to be candidates for biological therapy actually receive the biologics, in part due to reimbursement restrictions which limit use of these agents.

However, approval of novel SLE therapies is expected to increase biologics' patient share in the SLE market, but these emerging agents will need to overcome significant reimbursement hurdles, said Decision Resources. Surveyed physicians indicate that when considering a new drug for SLE they will be looking for agents that are effective in preventing acute flares of the disease, offer good efficacy in treating severe manifestations and allow reduction in concomitant corticosteroid use.

