Saturday 8 November 2025

Sanofi sues Eli Lilly over Lantus patent infringement

Biosimilars
31 January 2014

French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) says it has filed a patent infringement suit against USA pharma firm Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) in the US District Court for the District of Delaware, alleging infringement of four patents.

The suit was triggered by notifications received from Lilly beginning in mid-December, in which Lilly stated that it had filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for an insulin glargine drug product. Lilly also stated that its NDA included a paragraph IV certification challenging six of the seven Sanofi patents listed in the FDA Orange Book for Sanofi's Lantus (insulin glargine) and Lantus SoloStar products.

Sanofi's law suit triggers an automatic 30-month stay of approval by the FDA, meaning that Lilly’s proposed biosimilar product would be kept off the market until mid-2016. Lantus is the world's most prescribed insulin product, with annual global revenues about $7 billion, but is due to lose patent protection in the all-important US market next year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biosimilars

Samsung Bioepis settlement with J&J for Pyzchiva in Europe
6 November 2025
Sandoz finalizes deal to acquire Just-Evotec Biologics
5 November 2025
FDA grants interchangeability status to Celltrion's Stoboclo and Osenvelt
31 October 2025
AAM welcomes FDA plan to simplify biosimilar approvals
30 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze