Biotech Firms Economizing In Face Of Competition

The number of biopharmaceutical products entering clinical trials in 1995 increased considerably, according to a study made in the USA by California-based market research and consulting firm Technology Forecasters Inc (reported in Genetic Engineering News), with over 150 therapeutics in Phase III clinical trials by year-end, and the market continuing to grow.

But even given this scenario, increasing competition between biotechnology companies, aggressive marketing of generic drugs and the growth of health maintenance organizations are putting pressure on manufacturers to reduce the cost of drugs. In response, the TFI study reveals, many biomanufacturing companies are currently looking to decrease production costs by improving the efficiency of their manufacturing processes.

Biomanufacturers were interviewed by TFI, which says that such companies must decide whether to invest some of their precious resources in developing efficient manufacturing processes, rather than using all their funds for establishing the clinical efficacy of new products.