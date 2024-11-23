Biotech Firms Economizing In Face Of Competition

The number of biopharmaceutical products entering clinical trials in 1995 increased considerably, according to a study made in the USA by California-based market research and consulting firm Technology Forecasters Inc (reported in Genetic Engineering News), with over 150 therapeutics in Phase III clinical trials by year-end, and the market continuing to grow.
But even given this scenario, increasing competition between biotechnology companies, aggressive marketing of generic drugs and the growth of health maintenance organizations are putting pressure on manufacturers to reduce the cost of drugs. In response, the TFI study reveals, many biomanufacturing companies are currently looking to decrease production costs by improving the efficiency of their manufacturing processes.
Biomanufacturers were interviewed by TFI, which says that such companies must decide whether to invest some of their precious resources in developing efficient manufacturing processes, rather than using all their funds for establishing the clinical efficacy of new products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze