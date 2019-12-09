AbbVie and Scripps ink broad-ranging collaboration

US pharma major AbbVie (NYSE: AbbVie) and non-profit Scripps Research today announced a collaboration to develop new therapies for a range of diseases, including in the therapeutic areas of oncology, immunology, neurology and fibrosis.
"Based on our strong switchable CAR-T alliance launched in 2018, we feel the expanded relationship with AbbVie represents a robust path forward for some of our programs, complementing a diverse ecosystem of innovation we've created over the past several years at Scripps to advance life-changing therapies," says Peter Schultz, chief executive officer, Scripps Research and Calibr, its drug discovery division.
In addition to programs initially named in the collaboration from pre-clinical to Investigational New Drug (IND) stages of development, Scripps Research will present to AbbVie a certain number of pre-clinical programs of mutual interest per year for consideration to be included in the collaboration. Scripps and AbbVie will also work together in parallel to advance CD3 bispecifics against oncology targets nominated by AbbVie.
