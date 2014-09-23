Sunday 24 November 2024

Accinov Innovation Centre gets go ahead for French pharma site

23 September 2014
The French health authority (ANSM) has authorized the Accinov Innovation Center to open a pharmaceutical site.

This authorization will allow Accinov to support the companies hosted in the biosciences center for the production of biological drugs for clinical trials, in particular with the pharmaceutical responsibility of Accinov. This authorization followed an application submitted by Accinov, created by Lyonbiopole, to the ANSM and a favorable inspection completed on the site by the French Agency.

The green light allows Accinov to provide companies involved in drug development programs with ready-to-use industrial facilities and pharmaceutical support services including quality assurance and batch release. It is hoped the go-ahead will enable Accinov to achieve a new stage in the development of its unique biomanufacturing business model in Europe.

