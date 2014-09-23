Accinov Innovation Centre gets go ahead for French pharma site

The French health authority (ANSM) has authorized the Accinov Innovation Center to open a pharmaceutical site.
This authorization will allow Accinov to support the companies hosted in the biosciences center for the production of biological drugs for clinical trials, in particular with the pharmaceutical responsibility of Accinov. This authorization followed an application submitted by Accinov, created by Lyonbiopole, to the ANSM and a favorable inspection completed on the site by the French Agency.
The green light allows Accinov to provide companies involved in drug development programs with ready-to-use industrial facilities and pharmaceutical support services including quality assurance and batch release. It is hoped the go-ahead will enable Accinov to achieve a new stage in the development of its unique biomanufacturing business model in Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze