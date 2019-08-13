Acquisition brings together self-styled leaders in genetics

AskBio, which calls itself the world’s foremost clinical stage and gene therapy platform company, has acquired Synpromics, the self-styled leader in gene control synthetic promoter technology, bioinformatics and intelligent data-driven design that enables more precise cell targeting and gene expression.
UK-based Synpromics will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of USA-based AskBio, with the aim of the combined entity being to bring together their technology to increase the efficacy of gene therapeutics.
