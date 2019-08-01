Orchard secures RMAT designation for novel gene therapy

UK and USA-based clinical-stage biotech Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX) has received a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for OTL-103, a gene therapy for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS), from the US Food and Drug Administration.
WAS is a life-threatening inherited immune disorder characterized by autoimmunity, eczema, abnormal platelet number and function.
Chief regulatory officer Anne Dupraz-Poiseau said: “Securing RMAT designation for OTL-103 is an important step in expediting the product development and review of our planned biologics license application.”
