Albireo leads the way with rare disease candidate

Boston, USA-based Albireo Pharma (Nasdaq: ALBO) - a spinoff of UK-based AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) - is moving ahead with the regulatory process for odevixibat.

Albireo has submitted for marketing approval for the treatment of pruritus in people with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), a rare and serious disorder that causes progressive, life-threatening liver disease.

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Priority Review designation to the firm’s submission and is expected to provide a decision by July 20, 2021.