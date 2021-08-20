Alexion gives up on Ultomiris in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals revealed today that it is discontinuing CHAMPION-ALS, the global Phase III clinical trial of Ultomiris (ravulizumab) in adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
This decision is based on the recommendation of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), following their review of data from a pre-specified interim analysis. The IDMC recommended that the trial be discontinued due to lack of efficacy. No new safety findings were observed and the data were consistent with the established safety profile of Ultomiris.
Alexion was acquired by British drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), whose shares dipped 1% this morning, in a $39 billion deal that closed on July 21 this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze