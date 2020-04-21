Alexion to test blood disorder drug for severe COVID-19

Shares in Boston, USA-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) rose over 3% on Monday, after the firm announced plans for a Phase III study of Ultomiris (ravulizumab-cwvz) in COVID-19.

The therapy will be trialled in a subset of adults with COVID-19, enrolling around 270 people across countries who are hospitalized with severe pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The therapy has been used on a compassionate basis to treat people with COVID-19, and encouraging early indications have motivated the firm to launch a formal study.