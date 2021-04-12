Aliqopa combo shows significant PFS in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

Results from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial CHRONOS-3 show a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with the investigational combination of Aliqopa (copanlisib) and rituximab given intravenously in patients with relapsed indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (iNHL) compared to the combination of rituximab and placebo.

After a median follow-up of 19.2 months, patients treated with this combination had a median PFS of 21.5 months (95% CI 17.9, 33.0) versus 13.8 months in patients treated with rituximab and placebo (95% CI 10.2, 17.5), (HR=0.52, p=0.000002), noted the drug’s developer, Germany’s Bayer (BAYN: DE), which sponsored the study.

No new safety signals were identified for Aliqopa in the combination arm of the study. The data were presented in a Clinical Trials Plenary Session on April 10 at the virtual American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting 2021, and simultaneously published in The Lancet Oncology.