All clear for Innate to resume US lacutamab study

There is good news for oncology specialist Innate Pharma (Euronext: IPH), which has been told by the US regulator that a partial clinical hold on the Phase II TELLOMAK study has been lifted.

The Parisian biotech is free to continue evaluating lacutamab as an option for people with advanced T-cell lymphomas, after a quality assessment of the study drug passed the agency’s tests.

Shares in the company were changing hands 4% higher in Wednesday morning trading.