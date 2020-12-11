Poor sales and pandemic blamed for Lumoxiti U-turn

Shares in French biotech Innate Pharma (Euronext: IPH) dropped 20% on Friday morning, after the firm announced it was handing back US and European Union commercialization rights for Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk).

UK pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) out-licensed the Food and Drug Administration-approved product, an antibody-drug conjugate, to Innate in October 2018.

AstraZeneca has continued to pursue a broad commercialization strategy, submitting for marketing authorization in Europe in late 2019.