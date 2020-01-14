Saturday 23 November 2024

Some good news for Innate as it gets French regulator's nod to resume lacutamab trial

Biotechnology
14 January 2020
innate-pharma-large

French oncology-focussed Innate Pharma (Euronext Paris: IPH) late yesterday announced that the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Product Safety (ANSM) has agreed that the lacutamab (IPH4102) TELLOMAK Phase II trial can resume recruitment of new patients with relapsed/refractory Sézary syndrome and mycosis fungoides (MF) who have received at least two lines of prior systemic therapy.

Just last week, the US Food and Drug Administration put on partial clinical hold its TELLOMAK Phase II trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of lacutamab advanced T-cell lymphomas. The trial is also suspended in Italy

Following discussions with the company, the ANSM decision to allow new patient recruitment to resume in Sézary syndrome and MF in France is based on an assessment of the unmet medical need and the lack of currently available standard of care options. Conversely, because standard of care options are available to patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), no new patients can enroll in the trial until a new Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified batch is available. However, currently enrolled PTCL patients can continue treatment in the trial.

In light of this feedback, the company will take the operational measures to reactivate the lacutamab TELLOMAK trial in Sézary syndrome and MF in France and the UK, where regulatory agencies have authorized it.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Innate's first NK cell engager selected by Sanofi for development
5 January 2021
Biotechnology
Innate outlines next lacutamab steps amid CMC issue
13 December 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Innate Pharma gears up for Lumoxiti launch
12 March 2019
Biotechnology
Two new deals for France's Innate
11 January 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze